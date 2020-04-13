SUMMERVILLE, S.C., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Defense (DoD) seeks information from the industrial base on their capability to replenish critical medical supplies. These supplies will protect frontline healthcare workers and identify and treat those affected by the virus.
DoD has established a Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF) to address needs not only within the DoD but more broadly with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Health and Human Services, the Department of Homeland Security and other Federal agencies. The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), at the request of the DoD JATF, appeals to manufacturers and suppliers to take a survey to share their capacity to provide swabs, PPE, ventilators, and testing supplies.
The impact of the coronavirus has strained hospital supplies, and the government is looking for companies who can provide materials to restock these essential resources. As part of their efforts to manage the nation's investments in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense equipment, they seek manufacturers and suppliers of bulk quantities of swabs, swab kits, N-95 masks, gowns, face shields, ventilators, suction equipment, and more. The survey is open to all companies that can help, particularly those that do not traditionally do business with the government.
Due to the urgent need, your participation is imperative in helping the JPEO-CBRND understand the current capabilities of manufacturers and suppliers. Please respond to the survey within 48 hours. If you have questions, reach out to covid@ati.org.
