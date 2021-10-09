ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week and World Mental Health Day on October 10, Black Female Therapists (BFT) is kicking off the launch of its new Black Male Therapists (BMT) directory with a week of virtual, mental health-centered events geared towards celebration, fundraising, and personal growth.
When BFT founder and therapist Amber Dee had to search for a new therapist after hers was having health issues, she faced a difficult search for a Black female therapist. If she was having trouble, and she herself was a Black female therapist, might other Black women be having trouble, too? This question led her to create a directory that would make it easier for people to find therapists with specific attributes.
Her goal has always been to simplify the therapist search for everyone—women, men, and nonbinary people included. Black Male Therapists is the first expansion of the Black Female Therapists directory.
"Black men don't seek mental health help as often as women because they don't want to be seen as weak and that's what they think asking for help is. But proactively seeking help when you're struggling is actually one of the strongest things you can do," said Amber Dee of the message she hopes to get across with Black Male Therapists.
Black Male Therapists officially launched on October 8, with its Unmasking Mental Health Virtual Event, a weekend long celebration of self-care and mental wellness for Black men and allies.
Amber Dee added, "If you see someone in the mental health space that looks like you, it makes you feel more comfortable to share your struggles. Even if you're not ready for therapy, you can still start working on your mental health. With BFT and BMT, we're trying to create a more holistic approach to mental health and meet people where they need us to be."
