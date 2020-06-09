FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AtmosAir Solutions, the leading provider of continuous indoor environmental sanitizing technology for commercial and residential buildings, healthcare organizations, hospitals, assisted living facilities, hotels, casinos, cruise lines, universities, arenas and sports facilities, among many others, has announced that its patented bi-polar ionization HVAC device has tested more than 99.9 percent effective in neutralizing coronavirus.
Coronavirus Reduced by 99.92 Percent in 30 Minutes
Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, one of the world's preeminent laboratories for testing sanitizing products registered by the EPA and FDA, confirmed that the presence of coronavirus was reduced by 99.92 percent within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir's bi-polar ion technology. Crucially, the testing replicated realistic conditions, exposing the virus only to the concentration of ions that would be present in an occupied building. The results prove that AtmosAir's public health solution, effective in stopping the spread of pathogens and contaminants, directly impacts and neutralizes coronavirus.
"We are delivering a cost-effective, environmentally and socially sustainable public health product that can deliver results so that we can start coming together again safely," said Steve Levine, President and CEO of AtmosAir Solutions. "We're immensely proud to verify, independently through a leading testing facility, that our technology is effective against the world's most pressing global health concern right now."
"This result further validates how beneficial the active continuous disinfection with AtmosAir bi-polar ionization can be to neutralize coronavirus," said Tony Abate, Vice President and Chief Technical Officer at AtmosAir Solutions. "Our patented process saturates the occupied space where people live and breathe with beneficial ions that can attack these contaminants at their source and offer another layer of protection against the spread of illness."
AtmosAir's patented technology, harmless to humans, saturates spaces—from stadiums to office buildings—with ions that bind to contaminants and neutralize them in the air and on surfaces through naturally occurring chemistry, rendering the contaminants inactive, even if inhaled or ingested.
A Proactive Solution to Combat Coronavirus
Unlike most air purification systems, AtmosAir's technology proactively emits bi-polar ions that attack coronavirus. There are no harmful chemicals, radiations or byproducts. Additionally, the technology doesn't involve filters or other invasive and high-energy-consumptive processes. In fact, when used in combination with AtmosAir's smart air quality monitoring systems, the technology can reduce a building's carbon footprint by reducing the need for additional outside air.
More than 7,500 locations across the globe currently use the company's bi-polar ionization technology. Notable U.S. clients include:
- Sports: The Staples Center, Rocket Mortgage Field House, TD Garden, the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Braves, National Basketball Association
- Commercial Real Estate: Brookfield, CBRE, JLL, Empire State Realty Trust, Cushman & Wakefield
- Offices: Google, Comcast, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs
- Retail: Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger
- Universities: USC, Northwestern, Arizona State
- Hospitals: NYU Langone, Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, McLaren Health Care
- Casinos: Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, Rush Gaming
- Hospitality: Hilton, Marriott, Loews, Kimpton
- Airports: Los Angeles International, LaGuardia, Charlotte Douglas International Airport
About AtmosAir Solutions
AtmosAir Solutions of Fairfield, CT provides clean green indoor air technology for commercial buildings, health care, hospitals, assisted living, hotels, cruise lines, universities and sports facilities. The company's clean air technology improves wellness, makes buildings more sustainable, and reduces their operational costs. AtmosAir Solutions' tested and proven air purification technology is a continuous disinfectant, removing airborne and surface contaminants from indoor spaces. With more than 7,500 installations worldwide, AtmosAir Solutions' patented bi-polar ionization technology suppresses airborne and surface microbials and pathogens, including viruses, bacteria and mold, and reduces odors as well as unhealthy and irritating volatile organic compounds (VOCs). More information can be found at www.atmosair.com.
About Microchem Laboratory
Microchem Laboratory in Austin, TX specializes in the testing of disinfectants, sanitizers, antimicrobial devices, medical devices, and personal care products. It also supports companies with routine environmental monitoring and microbial identification. Testing includes: disinfectant and high-level disinfectant testing, antimicrobial device testing, high-level disinfectant testing, sanitizer testing, cosmetic and personal care product testing, medical device testing, environmental monitoring, microbial isolation and identification and materials compatibility testing. Microchem Laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited and offers testing in compliance with current Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) regulations as stipulated by the EPA and FDA. More information can be found at http://microchemlab.com