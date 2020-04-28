HOUSTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Blue LLC has launched a high-powered UV-C germicidal light that has been tested by the NIH on the COVID-19 Virus and shown to eradicate the virus by 99.9999%. The study was conducted in a controlled laboratory setting on N95 Masks and Steel Surfaces.
According to the NIH website: "N95 respirators can be decontaminated effectively and maintain functional integrity for up to three uses. N95 respirators are designed for single-use and are worn by healthcare providers to reduce exposure to airborne infectious agents, including the virus that causes COVID-19. The findings are not yet peer-reviewed but are being shared to assist the public health response to COVID-19."
Ultraviolet light in the range of 200nm to 280nm is referred to as UV-C and known for the ability to eradicate viruses, bacteria, mold, fungi and microorganisms. When biological organisms are exposed to UV-C light they are absorbed by DNA, RNA, and proteins. This process disrupts replication, causes rupture of cell walls and death to the organism. Ultraviolet light has been relied upon for decades where highest standards are practiced, including disinfecting surgical instrumentation and in the most sensitive lab environments.
The Atomic Blue high-performance LED ultraviolet light was built for applications that require surface and/or air treatment to remove all viruses and bacteria.
"Innovation in nanotechnology applied to LED chips and core patented cooling technology have made it possible to achieve significant improvements in UV-C technology. This proprietary solution increases output by 10.7X. The difference is significant; competitor products in the market reach 100 Watts while we are able to achieve 300 Watts and higher, which greatly improves efficiency and efficacy while reducing the disinfection time and distance through higher intensity levels." David Lolis, CEO of Atomic Blue LLC.
About Atomic Blue LLC
Atomic Blue is a US company based in Houston, Texas with a focus on bringing innovative LED technology to market. Atomic Blue is a B2B Company that designs, manufactures and procures high quality LED lighting with a focus on solution-based products. Atomic Blue LLC is a partner Company with LEDI2.
