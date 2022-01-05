SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomwise, a technology-enabled pharmaceutical company leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize small molecule drug discovery, today announced that it has been invited to present next week at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Atomwise Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Abraham Heifets, Ph.D. will lead the presentation.
The Atomwise presentation is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 12:30 - 12:55 p.m. PT/3:30 – 3:55 p.m. ET.
About Atomwise
Atomwise is a technology-enabled pharmaceutical company leveraging the power of AI to revolutionize small molecule drug discovery. The Atomwise team invented the use of deep learning for structure-based drug design; this technology underpins Atomwise's best-in-class AI discovery engine, which is differentiated by its ability to find and optimize novel chemical matter. Atomwise has extensively validated its discovery engine, delivering success in over 185 projects to-date including a wide-variety of protein types and numerous "hard-to-drug" targets. Atomwise is building a wholly-owned pipeline of small-molecule drug candidates, with three programs in lead-optimization and over 30 programs in discovery. The company has raised over $174 million from leading venture capital firms to advance its mission to make better medicines, faster. Learn more at atomwise.com or follow @AtomwiseInc.
