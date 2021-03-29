ATTLEBORO, Mass., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at Attleboro Family Dental Care of Attleboro, MA is excited to share its new Hybrid-Responsive™ website: https://www.attleborodentist.com. As a dental practice that is committed to providing accessible dental care to the surrounding community using state-of-the-art equipment and techniques, it's natural that their website, too, embraces accessibility and the latest advances in web design.
The new website features intuitive navigation and a more modern aesthetic. The website was designed with usability in mind, with Hybrid-Responsive technology as the centerpiece. With this format, the website renders equally well on laptops, desktop computers, smartphones, and tablets. Patients can easily access the information they need and connect with the practice, whether they're at home, at work, or on-the-go.
"We're pleased to offer our patients a website that they can navigate with ease," says Attleboro Family Dental Care owner Dr. Hikmat Hannawi. "Our new web presence ties in with our desire to make high-quality dental care more accessible to the community."
While the design is important, creating a true resource for patients was just as much of a priority for the doctors at Attleboro Family Dental Care. The new website makes it simple for patients to access educational materials about a wide range of dental conditions and procedures, download aftercare instructions, and request an appointment online. Instead of just being a tool for marketing the practice, the new attleborodentist.com offers a reliable information source for patients.
About Dr. Hikmat Hannawi, Attleboro Family Dental Care Owner
Dr. Hikmat Hannawi is an accomplished doctor of dental medicine, who started his dental career in his native Syria. After emigrating to the United States, he graduated from Boston University School of Dental Medicine as part of its Advanced Standing Program. A few short years later, he purchased Attleboro Family Dental Care. Since then, he has been working to remove barriers to dental treatment and make quality care accessible to the surrounding community.
About Attleboro Family Dental Care
Attleboro Family Dental Care provides comprehensive dental services to patients in Attleboro, MA. The practice's seven doctors represent nearly all dental specialties, enabling patients to get all of the treatments and procedures they need under one roof. To learn more or request an appointment, visit the new website at https://www.attleborodentist.com, schedule a visit to the office at 550 N. Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703, or call 508-576-5591.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
SOURCE Dentalfone