CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Allen N. Schwartz of Schwartz Injury Law, a division of Kralovec, Jambois & Schwartz, was recently named to the Top 100: 2021 Illinois Super Lawyers list and The Best Lawyers in America for work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. Al has been selected for the Super Lawyers list every year since 2006.
Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys across the United States who exhibit excellence in the field of law. This rating service acknowledges outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
Best Lawyers highlights one lawyer in a specific location and practice area who received the highest number of votes from his or her peers in a given year.
Prior to establishing Schwartz Injury Law, Al began his legal career as an associate at William D. Maddux & Associates. Attorney Maddux later became a Circuit Court of Cook County Judge and Al became an owner of Kralovec, Jambois & Schwartz; the successor firm to William D. Maddux & Associates.
Al has a strong commitment to fighting for the rights of injured individuals and has secured multi-million-dollar settlements in medical negligence, automobile/truck litigation, workplace injury, as well as general negligence cases. His verdicts in DeKalb County (1993) and McHenry County (2001) set records for the largest verdicts ever obtained in those counties.
"I am honored to receive these prestigious recognitions for my work in personal injury law. It is a privilege to advocate for victims who have suffered as a result of another party's negligent actions. At Schwartz Injury Law, our dedicated legal team prides itself on delivering high-quality representation to achieve the best possible outcome for our clients," Al commented.
Al is a member of the American Bar Association (ABA), the Chicago Bar Association (CBA), the Illinois Bar Association (ISBA), the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA), and the American Association for Justice. He is also a member of the esteemed American College of Trial Lawyers, a select fellowship for which attorneys must be privately nominated, vetted, and voted on to gain entry. Allen earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and his Juris Doctorate degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law, with Honors.
Al has received many additional awards and accolades from his peers in recognition of his outstanding work in personal injury law. These include being named the top-rated medical malpractice attorney by Super Lawyers; the top 5 percent of Illinois lawyers by Leading Lawyers; one of the Top Attorneys in Illinois by Chicago Magazine; and one of the Leading Personal Injury Lawyers by Crain's Chicago Business.
About Schwartz Injury Law, a Division of Kralovec, Jambois & Schwartz
The accomplished attorneys at Schwartz Injury Law, a division of Kralovec, Jambois & Schwartz, have aggressively represented injured victims for more than two decades and have achieved in excess of $2.5 billion in verdicts and settlements in the last several years alone. Schwartz Injury Law's experienced legal professionals exemplify the skills needed to recover deserved compensation for the injured and neglected. Our attorneys are committed to treating each client with the utmost integrity and respect while seeking justice on their behalf.
To learn more about Schwartz Injury Law, a division of Kralovec, Jambois & Schwartz, visit https://www.schwartzinjurylaw.com/ or call 708-316-9640 to schedule a free consultation.
