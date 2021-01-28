PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paola Pearson, Senior Associate at Philadelphia personal injury law firm Anapol Weiss, has been appointed by the Honorable Judge Brian R. Martinotti of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey to the Plaintiffs Executive Committee ("PEC") of the recently formed Multi-District Litigation (MDL) for injured consumers alleging products liability claims involving Elmiron, a popular medication used to treat interstitial cystitis and painful bladder syndrome. Paola joins six other experienced attorneys from across the country to form the Executive Committee leading the litigation against the companies involved in the design, marketing, distribution and sale of Elmiron. Another fourteen experienced attorneys were appointed by Judge Martinotti to serve on the Plaintiffs Steering Committee ("PSC").
"I'm excited to be part of this diverse committee working to bring justice to hundreds of women whose quality of life has been needlessly compromised by this dangerous bladder medication," Paola said of her leadership role. "I have no doubt the collective experience, skill and passion of the group will drive the litigation to a successful outcome while setting a new bar for MDL leadership groups that better represent the changing legal profession."
Plaintiffs' Committees for mass tort MDLs are selected based on the individual and collective experience and skill and of the attorneys who will steer the litigation and effectively advocate for all plaintiffs.
"Paola Pearson not only talks the talk but walks the walk," said Managing and Name Partner of Anapol Weiss, Sol Weiss, of Paola's appointment. "Whether sifting through major document productions, deposing company employees or medical witnesses, and writing serious briefs, Paola in six years at the bar has mastered Mass Tort litigation. Her appointment to the Elmiron executive committee recognizes her dedication and advocacy."
Multi-District Litigation (MDLs) are created when individual lawsuits for a common product, often allegedly defective pharmaceutical drugs or medical devices, are consolidated in one federal court to streamline the trial preparation process. Elmiron, also known by its chemical name pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS), has been prescribed to treat interstitial cystitis or chronic bladder pain since 1996. The Elmiron lawsuits (Case No. 2:20-md-02973; MDL No. 2973) seek justice for hundreds of Elmiron patients who have suffered significant vision loss. The Elmiron lawsuits allege hundreds of Elmiron patients have suffered significant vision loss and chronic and permanent damage to cells of the retina due to pigmentary maculopathy. The lawsuit further alleges injuries can range from vision impairment to blindness, which are irreversible and may progress even after patients stop taking the drug.
Paola Pearson has been an Associate at Anapol Weiss for more than six years. Paola earned her Juris Doctorate at the University of Villanova School of Law and is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as well as the Eastern, Middle and Western Districts of Pennsylvania, the District of New Jersey, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Paola is a member of the American Association for Justice, the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association, the Hispanic Bar Association, the Philadelphia Bar Association and the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiffs' Attorneys.
About Us
Anapol Weiss is an award-winning Philadelphia personal injury law firm that handles many high-profile nationwide mass torts. The firm was founded over forty years ago, and attorneys of Anapol Weiss are regularly named Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers. To learn more, visit http://www.anapolweiss.com.
Media Contact
Riina Corrigan, Anapol Weiss, +1 (215) 305-7896, rcorrigan@anapolweiss.com
SOURCE Anapol Weiss