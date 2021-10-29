SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Sharp Healthcare, alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Sharp Healthcare is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2021-00041988-CU-OE-CTL. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Sharp Healthcare allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, and (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 226, 226.7, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.
The complaint further alleges Defendant retaliated against Plaintiff, which is in violation of public policy. Plaintiff alerted Defendant of a patient needing immediate assistance due to health concerns and Defendant allegedly failed to respond with proper medical care. Defendant allegedly acted in retaliation by eventually transferring Plaintiff to a different department, after Plaintiff was allegedly adversely treated by Defendant.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and other types of illegal workplace conduct.
