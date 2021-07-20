LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys Corey Eschweiler and Justin Randall from ER Injury Attorneys have been selected to the 2021 Super Lawyers list. No more than five percent of the lawyers are selected by Super Lawyers for this award.
"What makes Super Lawyers different from other recognition awards is that an attorney has to be nominated and voted for by other lawyers. Knowing that fact makes Justin and me even more honored to have been selected for the Super Lawyers 2021 list," said attorney Corey Escheweiler.
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazine, as well as leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazine also features editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com.
More About ER Injury Attorneys
Helping Southern Nevada injury victims put their lives back on track after an accident is a top priority of the legal team at ER Injury Attorneys. In fact, their award-winning lawyers have built a reputation for providing the highest level of service by taking the time to listen, learn, and evaluate the needs of those who contact their law firm. This attention to detail not only promotes a positive and open collaboration, but also a higher success rate in terms of negotiating the best possible results. For more information about ER Injury Attorneys and their dedication to serve and assist local community members, please visit erinjuryattorneys.com or call 702-968-7500.
