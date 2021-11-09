SPRINGFIELD, Minn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The past 18 months have been rough. A global pandemic, insane politics, murder hornets... For many, simply getting out of bed feels like a victory among all the chaos. And yet, social media is inundated with highlight reels of those who achieved a beach body during the lockdown or those who are "crushing it" with a side hustle.
Despite what Instagram or Facebook feeds may be showing, the data paints a much more realistic picture of how everyone is feeling and doing. According to recent surveys, 41% of millennials and 46% of Gen Z report feeling stressed out most or all of the time. 61% of U.S. adults report an undesired weight change since the beginning of the pandemic and 67% of adults report sleeping more or less than they would like to be during the pandemic.
In these difficult and unpredictable times, doing well should not be about being bikini-ready or becoming a crypto-millionaire. It's not about flaunting world travels or taking selfies at Burning Man. Thriving in today's world means getting good sleep. It means having the energy to take care of yourself and your responsibilities. It means regaining focus and energy. It means staying balanced.
Attune Lifestyle Club understands that life these days is harder than usual and that everyone is asked to face unexpected challenges. Attune Lifestyle Club was created to help people face these challenges. Our products are formulated to help both day and night – to give people that extra support that is so important when times are tough.
Attune Lifestyle Club has carefully perfected monthly membership boxes to support each individual's life and lifestyle – to help people get the most out of their days and nights. The monthly deliveries will help people stay calm and focused during the day and promote deep, restful sleep at night.
Attune Lifestyle Club took the traditional CBD tincture and made it stronger and more effective by adding additional functional natural ingredients. The products offer full-spectrum hemp extract, adaptogens, and other key natural ingredients that interact with the endocannabinoid system to help people get back on track despite the world around them.
Attune Lifestyle Club understands the daily challenges of modern life because they are living them too. Give the club a try and see the difference it can make in day-to-day life. Attune Lifestyle Club's products won't make people Insta-famous or get them a six-pack, but they are confident that by incorporating their powerful products into more people's lifestyles, members will notice a positive shift that they won't want to lose.
