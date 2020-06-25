BALTIMORE, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) and the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) will be releasing a new clinical practice guideline to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of ejaculatory disorders in men.
Ejaculatory disorders include premature or delayed ejaculation as well as other conditions such as hematospermia, retrograde ejaculation or even anejaculation. The understanding of the neurobiology behind ejaculation and orgasm is limited, as are diagnosis criteria and treatment options. There are no quantitative criteria that define PE or DE, and diagnoses are based on whether ejaculation occurs early, late or not at all. At present, there are a number of psychological health, behavioral and pharmacotherapy options available for these disorders; however, no drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and use of these agents to treat PE is considered off-label.
The role of the clinician in managing these conditions is to conduct appropriate investigation, provide education and offer available treatments that are rational and based on sound scientific data, and the guideline includes 26 recommendation statements to guide this process. Recommendations include a conducting a thorough assessment of medical, relationship and sexual history in addition to a focused physical exam, additional testing with validated instruments as appropriate and, in some cases, additional support from or consultation with a mental health professional who specializes in sexual health. The Panel also acknowledges that shared decision-making is fundamental in the management of ejaculatory disorders and recommends involving sexual partner(s) in decision making when possible.
"Ejaculatory disorders are not rare and can cause significant distress for patients," said Panel Chair Dr. Alan Shindel. "It's important for clinicians to understand how to recognize and treat these conditions, in particular the role that mental health can play.
"We were pleased to partner with the SMSNA on this critical guidance."
The guideline was developed by a panel of experts from the AUA and the SMSNA, as well as representatives from other disciplines, including mental health professionals. It was then distributed to peer reviewers of varying backgrounds as part of the AUA's extensive peer review process before being finally approved by the AUA Board of Directors.
This new clinical guideline is now available online at www.AUAnet.org/Guidelines.
