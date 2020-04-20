Audacious Inquiry Launches The SANER Project to Modernize Data-Sharing for COVID-19 Response Through HL7® FHIR®

The Situation Awareness for Novel Epidemic Response (SANER) Project is an industry-wide collaboration that aims to revolutionize outdated and unreliable data-sharing processes to improve real-time situational awareness of health care system capacity in the COVID-19 pandemic and future public health emergencies.