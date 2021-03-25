BUFFALO, N.Y., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auden Buffalo, the off-campus student housing community serving University at Buffalo, has announced a partnership with Bridges For Borders, a non-profit organization who focuses on providing mental health advocacy, education and counseling support for international students and employees as well as immigrants in the New York area. Auden Buffalo has launched an initiative that will provide additional funding to help expand the program's reach in the Buffalo community specifically for overseas university students.
As part of the program, all international students in University at Buffalo will receive an invitation to participate in workshops and gain access to advocacy and counseling services to help support their mental wellness. The initiative is part of Auden Living's larger mission to play an integral role in providing resources to their student communities nationwide that support physical, mental and emotional wellbeing while navigating the pressures of university life.
About Auden Buffalo
Auden Buffalo is a premier student housing community provided by Auden Living. The property offers student apartments ranging from one to five bedrooms and boast high end finishes and appliances as well as luxury amenities such as three hot tubs, a fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room, study lounge and an ice skating rink. The property will also provide parking and a shuttle bus service to residents.
Auden Buffalo was developed by Auden Living's parent company, DMG Investments. Pre-leasing is now available for all units. More information can be found at: https://www.audenbuffalo.com/
About DMG Investments
Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.
DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.
As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.
