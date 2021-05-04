LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
AudioCardio has been selected as a finalist in the Wellness category of Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards. AudioCardio has developed a novel solution that hopes to help people suffering from hearing loss and tinnitus, commonly described as ringing in the ears.
AudioCardio is a mobile app that delivers inaudible (to you) sound therapies designed to help maintain and strengthen your natural hearing ability.
The mobile app delivers evidence-based sound therapies that stimulate the inner ear cells to help promote and support the neural pathways necessary for sound to travel from our environment to the brain. These pathways form stronger connections the more frequently they are used. AudioCardio's sound therapies work by consistently and repeatedly stimulating the inner ear cells in hopes of helping form and strengthen these connections, commonly referred to as neuroplasticity.
AudioCardio's mission is to provide an easily accessible and affordable hearing solution while driving education and awareness around the importance of hearing health and the secondary physical and mental issues associated with untreated hearing loss.
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.
We're honored to be recognized for our work in the hearing industry and the impact that our technology can make on the 100s of millions of people who lack adequate care and solutions. There are many barriers to receiving care, including cost and access to specialists, but a major underlying problem is the negative social stigma associated with solutions on the market. We're proud to be providing a solution that removes these barriers to provide better access and care for all." - Chris Ellis. CEO
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
