DENVER, Colo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AudioFetch, a leader in audio over WiFi technology for audio entertainment, hearing assistance and translation services, is helping individuals with hearing loss and impairments listen to the TV in their homes without the need for a separate headset or dedicated device.
"My hearing is significantly impaired (60% loss) and I really can't understand TV programs," says Galen Stanely, an AudioFetch Home customer. "But with AudioFetch Home streaming to my Bluetooth hearing aids via my iPhone, the audio is crystal clear. I use it every day."
AudioFetch Home broadcasts audio to smartphones or tablets via the free AudioFetch app, which can then be connected to Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids. It offers built-in WiFi for seamless connection, or can be used with an existing wireless network. Setting up the AudioFetch Home system is simple, and doesn't require any technical or AV expertise. Setup is accomplished in three steps: 1. Plug AudioFetch Home into TV, computer or other audio source; 2. Download the AudioFetch app; and 3. Connect to the appropriate wireless network. The AudioFetch app will start streaming the TV or other audio immediately, and up to four people can listen simultaneously.
After having such a positive experience with AudioFetch in his home, Stanley recommended the expanded AudioFetch Express system to his church, World Lutheran Deaf Outreach (WLDO) Ministry. "Our WLDO pastor ministers full time to hearing impaired and deaf people in our area and all across the US," Stanley added. "He uses the highly mobile AudioFetch Express for both worship and small group study while visiting many churches and congregations."
AudioFetch has historically provided assistive listening, audio entertainment and translation options for commercial organizations around the world, including Anytime Fitness, YMCA, Cornell University, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, United States Coast Guard Academy, Walmart corporate headquarters, and numerous other fitness centers, sports bars, houses of worship, educational facilities, and other venues. AudioFetch Home launched in October 2020 in response to people spending more time at home during quarantine. In addition to being used as a hearing assistive solution for those with hearing loss, AudioFetch Home is used in home gyms, home theaters and for backyard movie nights.
For more information visit https://www.audiofetch.com/venues/home-audio-solution/ or call 1-844-443-3824.
About AudioFetch
AudioFetch (http://www.audiofetch.com) is the proud creation of Broadcastvision Entertainment and Waio, Inc – industry leaders in wireless audio for nearly 20 years. Having served thousands of customers ranging from large fitness facilities to mom-and-pop restaurants to national sports bar chains, AudioFetch saw an opportunity to build a platform that would empower anyone with a smartphone to hear what they were watching in real-time, no matter the location.
Media Contact
Tim Depumpo, AudioFetch, +1 3035258723, info@audiofetch.com
SOURCE AudioFetch