JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented reality company Apprentice.io is sending dozens of "Tandem" Rapid Deployment Kits to pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing facilities around the globe whose operations have been, or will be, significantly delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The kits were created as a response to the increasing travel bans, facility closures and looming meeting bans caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The kits are customizable and come with the enterprise-ready Tandem platform pre-loaded on hands-free, clean-room compliant, augmented-reality smart glasses and accessories. Tandem is the industry's only compliant, language-independent solution that breaks the barrier between in-suite and out-of-suite collaboration, troubleshooting and guidance, ultimately reversing the devastating impact of this virus.
Apprentice continues to receive a significant number of kit requests from pharma organizations, manufacturers, suppliers and outsourcing partners looking for a fast and easy solution to ensure continuity of operations and supply chain preservation.
Collaboration is critical. The smallest interruption in the pharmaceutical supply chain - from researchers, manufacturers, suppliers and outsourcing partners - can lead to global shortages of essential drugs and lifesaving products.
The Tandem Rapid Deployment kits are helping organizations overcome collaboration and training barriers in complex R&D and MFG environments caused by COVID-19. In-suite operators can connect with out-of-suite subject matter experts, CROs/CMOs, and equipment vendors without ever having to gown up and enter a facility.
Transfer methods and processes between internal and outsourced sites are conducted remotely through Tandem, eliminating the need for travel. In addition, remote acceptance testing and safe facility tours can be conducted, despite the massive shut down caused by COVID-19. Disruptions in any part of these processes result in delays of newly approved drugs going from clinical to commercial manufacturing around the world.
Apprentice will continue to deploy Tandem kits to life science organizations around the globe fighting to end this global crisis. With the right collaborative technology in place, pharma manufacturing can overcome its current challenges and continue to deliver life-saving products to the people who need them the most.
To learn more about Apprentice's solutions, visit, www.apprentice.io.
Media Contact Kristen Kucks
(201) 779-8994
Related Images
apprentice-tandem.png
Apprentice Tandem
Operators use Tandem for hands-free, remote collaboration, troubleshooting guidance and monitoring.
Related Links