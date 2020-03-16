HORSHAM, Pa., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc., the leading provider of artificial intelligence-based connected worker software for industrial companies, today announced the free use of its Remote Assist support and collaboration tool for the remainder of 2020 to help industrial companies address the growing workforce and supply chain disruption created by the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
As COVID-19 continues to spread across North America, the CDC has suggested that businesses implement remote work policies and travel restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus. The situation has become more troublesome over the past few weeks, and many companies are looking for ways to help limit business disruptions while keeping the health of employees a top priority.
Russ Fadel, Co-Founder and CEO of Augmentir, states, "COVID-19 is impacting the lives of people all around the world, and is forcing a change to the way we work. At Augmentir, the health and safety of our employees, as well as the employees of our customers and partners is the Company's top priority. Therefore, in a response to COVID-19, Augmentir will be offering its Remote Assist tool at no cost through the end of 2020 in an effort to help the many businesses affected by the sudden increase in work-from-home policies and travel restrictions resulting from the global outbreak of the virus. We hope to curb the predicted impact this virus will have on industrial companies and will remain steadfast in our commitment to serving the industry we call home."
During this challenging time, video-conferencing, chat, and remote support and collaboration will be more important than ever in maintaining the wellbeing of employees while also enabling people to continue to work and businesses to operate. Augmentir's Remote Assist tool helps to minimize the negative impact that COVID-19 is having on businesses by providing a remote collaboration and support solution that can be adopted in less than 60 minutes, so that workers, technicians, and customers can get the support they need to do their jobs without compromising health, safety, or productivity.
Companies that sign up will have free use of the tool for the remainder of 2020, and have access to the following features:
- Stream live video and audio to remote experts to improve issue resolution and remote knowledge sharing
- Guide your field technicians and customers with live annotations for enhanced collaboration
- Support remote users on their existing devices as well as AR-enabled smart glasses
For more information on Augmentir's Remote Assist, and to sign up for free, please visit the Augmentir website.
