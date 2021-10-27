ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiology portal AuntMinnie.com, part of Science and Medicine Group, today announced the winners of the 2021 edition of the Minnies, an annual event recognizing excellence in medical imaging.
Now in its 22nd year, the Minnies awards enable medical imaging specialists to acknowledge the contributions of their peers to the field of radiology. Minnies candidates are nominated by members of AuntMinnie.com. The winners are chosen by a panel of radiology experts after two rounds of voting.
The 15 Minnies categories range from Most Influential Radiology Researcher to Best New Radiology Device. Other categories include Best Radiology Mobile App and Best Radiology Image.
The 15 categories are as follows:
- Most Influential Radiology Researcher
- Most Effective Radiology Educator
- Most Effective Radiologic Sciences Educator
- Most Effective Radiology Administrator/Manager
- Best Radiologist Training Program
- Best Radiologic Sciences Training Program
- Most Significant News Event in Radiology
- Biggest Threat to Radiology
- Hottest Clinical Procedure
- Scientific Paper of the Year
- Best New Radiology Device
- Best New Radiology Software
- Best New Radiology Vendor
- Best Educational Mobile App
- Best Radiology Image
The full list of Minnies winners can be viewed by clicking here or by visiting minnies.auntminnie.com.
About AuntMinnie.com
AuntMinnie.com is the premier online destination for radiologists, radiation therapists, interventional radiologists, and related professionals in the medical imaging industry, while AuntMinnieEurope.com serves the European radiology community. AuntMinnie.com and AuntMinnieEurope.com feature the latest news, communities, continuing medical education, and board review education for medical imaging physicians, clinicians, residents, and medical students around the world. AuntMinnie.com and AuntMinnieEurope.com are part of Science and Medicine Group.
Media Contact
Brian Casey, AuntMinnie.com, 415-908-2135, bcasey@auntminnie.com
SOURCE AuntMinnie.com