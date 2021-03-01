ARLINGTON, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiology portal AuntMinnieEurope.com has announced the winners of EuroMinnies 2021, the third edition of the annual awards event that recognizes achievements in European radiology.
This year's EuroMinnies winners represent the best that European radiology has to offer, according to Philip Ward, editor in chief of AuntMinnieEurope.com.
"The winners come from a wide range of countries this year, including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Portugal," he said. "The quality and volume of nominations were exceptional, and the judges found it really tough to decide. The EuroMinnies have fast become a real showcase for medical imaging in Europe."
The EuroMinnies winners are in eight categories:
- Most Influential Radiology Researcher
- Most Effective Radiology Educator
- Radiology Rising Star
- Most Significant News Event in European Radiology
- Scientific Paper of the Year
- Best New Radiology Device
- Best New Radiology Software
- Best New Radiology Vendor
This year's group of EuroMinnies winners can be viewed on AuntMinnieEurope.com.
Candidates for EuroMinnies 2021 were drawn from nominations submitted by members of the European medical imaging community, with winners selected by an expert panel of radiology luminaries. Winners will be recognized with trophy presentations.
