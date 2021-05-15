ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third straight year, radiology portal AuntMinnie.com is offering a special section dedicated exclusively to the proceedings of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) and Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (SMRT) Annual Business Meeting and Exhibition.
AuntMinnie's RADCast@ISMRM is available at ismrm.auntminnie.com and features wall-to-wall editorial coverage of the premier medical conference dedicated exclusively to MRI.
The ISMRM's mission to educate the MRI community continues with this year's virtual meeting, even in an era of social distancing, according to Dr. Tim Leiner, PhD, 2020-2021 ISMRM president.
Leiner noted that this is the second year in a row the ISMRM will offer a fully virtual meeting experience. The past year has shown that virtual meetings actually increase the group's reach around the world, especially in communities with fewer resources, and the ISMRM is excited to actively engage more scientists and medical doctors in its mission of using MRI to improve health worldwide.
"Although this will hopefully be the last fully virtual meeting, there are unparalleled and interactive opportunities for sharing research, learning, and networking at this year's meeting," Leiner said. "I am especially excited about this year's presidential lecturer, particle physicist and science writer Simon Singh, PhD, who will talk about how he has taken difficult topics and explained them to a large general audience in his books. Given the ever-increasing complexity of what we can do with MRI, this is an essential skill for all our members. I look forward to 'seeing you' at the meeting and it has been an honor serving the society as the 2020-2021 ISMRM president."
The 30th SMRT annual meeting will also be held virtually in conjunction with the 2021 ISMRM conference. This year's meeting, "Bridging Gaps: Integrating Clinical Translation of Research Developments in an Evolving Global Environment," is intended to bring together technologists, radiographers, clinicians, and physicists to demonstrate the need for collaboration and support among everyone in the SMRT's international membership.
This year's SMRT President's Lecture, provided by Dr. Tom Grist, will extrapolate on this theme. His talk is titled "Go With the Flow: Lessons Learned About the Importance of Radiologist-Technologist Teamwork in the Development of MRA" and will describe the impact a technologist can have on an organization's productivity, according to Nancy Hill Beluk, 2020-2021 SMRT president.
"By working and learning together, in a cohesive manner, ideas can be quickly generated and instituted within the daily workflow," she said. "Dr. Grist will be joined by former team members and I anticipate a lively discussion to follow his lecture. I hope to see you there! As for my final days as the SMRT president, I say thank you to the membership for giving me this incredible opportunity to serve you this last year."
AuntMinnie.com's daily editorial coverage of ISMRM and SMRT 2021 will run from May 15-20, 2021.
