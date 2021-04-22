AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The dental implant surgeons at Austin Dental Implant Center provide customized and predictable full mouth dental implants in Austin, TX with the Zirkonzahn™ Modellier™. Using the Modellier design software, these implant surgeons can digitally design and display a patient's future smile, allowing the patient to make changes to the design before the treatment takes place. This revolutionary technology is just one way that this practice provides industry-leading, unmatched dental implant care in Austin, TX.
The Zirkonzahn Modellier is one of many revolutionary technologies available at Austin Dental Implant Center. With their own in-house lab, this practice is able to treat patients for their entire dental implant process, from the initial consultation, to tooth extractions, implant placement, and the final restoration. In the lab, these skilled surgeons mill the dental implant restorations using Zirkonzahn M4 Milling Machines, creating crowns and bridges that match the patient's custom design.
Using the Zirkonzahn Face Hunter, dental implant surgeons take images of a patient's smile that they then upload to the Modellier software. At this stage, the doctor and patient work together to digitally adjust the final aesthetic outcome. Patients can make any adjustments that they wish, including the size, shape, and brightness of their new teeth.
Austin Dental Implant Center is comprised of a team of periodontists, prosthodontists, oral surgeons, and highly skilled dental technicians who execute full mouth dental implant treatments with unparalleled skill. Practice founder, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, regularly lectures internationally on the advancements in implant dentistry and continues to stay at the forefront of the most innovative technology available. With a passion for being cutting-edge, Dr. Holtzclaw holds his team and practice to the highest standards as well.
"We use hospital grade technology all in one location, allowing us to utilize better quality material at a lower cost to the patient," says Austin Dental Implant Center founder, Dr. Holtzclaw. "This usually results in better, faster, and longer-lasting final outcomes which makes for happier patients."
Those seeking full mouth dental implants in Austin, TX can consult with the industry-leading dental implant surgeons at Austin Dental Implant Center for a free consultation. To schedule an appointment, call 512-375-0050 or visit http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com.
About the Dental Implant Practice
Austin Dental Implant Center was founded by Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, one of the world's leading authorities on same-day full mouth dental implant treatment. Using experience from thousands of dental implant procedures, Dr. Holtzclaw pioneered the DIAsmile™ implant teeth-in-a-day treatment concept, which allows patients to receive a new dental implant smile in just one day. With an in-house laboratory utilizing world-class Zirkonzahn™ technology, on-staff oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and experienced dental technicians, Austin Dental Implant Center is able to provide industry leading dental implant treatment in one convenient location, eliminating the need for patients to travel to multiple offices, as is required with most traditional dental offices. To learn more about the Austin Dental Implant Center advantage visit http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com or call 512-375-0050.
Media Contact
Ciara Boyce, Progressive Dental Marketing, 727-286-6211, ciara@progressivedental.com
SOURCE Austin Dental Implant Center