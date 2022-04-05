The Irwins' Australia Zoo receives hyperbaric chamber donation from HVM to help treat hundreds of koalas and other animals each year from bushfires. Chamber will be added to the new Perry MacFarlane Intensive Care Ward, named after the mother of actor/producer Seth MacFarlane.
BEERWAH, Australia, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world-famous Australia Zoo, founded by the Irwin family, has added a hyperbaric oxygen chamber to its new Perry MacFarlane Intensive Care Ward. The chamber is donated by Hyperbaric Veterinary Medicine (HVM), and the new ward is named after the mother of actor/producer Seth MacFarlane who funded the center with a $1 million donation.
Australia Zoo treats around 800 koalas each year, the largest in the country. The new hyperbaric chamber will be utilized to treat koalas and other patients caught in catastrophic bushfires, suffering from severe burn injuries, smoke inhalation and other ailments. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) works by diffusing medical grade oxygen 3 to 4 times farther into the tissues than blood alone can deliver.
HVM has been the world leader in veterinary hyperbaric treatments for over a decade, Australia Zoo joins other prestigious animal treatment centers in the world now capable of delivering HBOT (Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment) to its patients. In the United States, The University of Florida, Auburn University and Louisiana State University have all been using and teaching the benefits of HBOT. And in Brazil, the Universidade Federal de Santa Maria (UFSM) inaugurated the first Institute of Veterinary Hyperbaric Medicine in 2020 in accordance with the Veterinary Hyperbaric Association (VHA) and HVM.
HVM chambers are now treating patients in 9 countries throughout the world as more and more veterinarians are learning about how HBOT can help heal indications through non-invasive means and as an adjunctive treatment to standard procedures and recovery.
Some of the most recent veterinary facilities to acquire HVM chambers are:
- Coastal Animal Referral Emergency in Williamsburg, VA
- Steel City Emergency Vets in Hoover, AL
- Zampe Amore Fisioterapia in Italy
- BrightCare Veterinary Group in Mission Viejo, CA
- Miami Veterinary Specialists in Miami, FL
A complete list of all current and future locations of HVM chamber-equipped facilities can be found at http://www.hvmed.com
