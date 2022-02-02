SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jim Martin, a health club sales professional with over forty-two years of experience in the industry, has completed his new book "How to Master the Art of Selling Health Club Memberships": an informative work drawn from four decades of success.
Jim has been enjoying an exciting and highly successful health club career for forty-two years. His roles include health club sales representative, health club manager, regional sales manager, and president of Powerful Promotions Health Club Consultants.
Because of his amazing accomplishments, Jim has been featured on the covers of three of the largest health club magazines: Club Business Industry, Club Solutions, and Peak Performance.
Jim was voted as one of the top 10 speakers with International Health and Racquet Association (IHRSA).
Some of his accomplishments include:
- netting 1,400 members at three 24-7 clubs in Pennsylvania in just eighteen months
- increasing the monthly draft at Franklin Athletic Club in Southfield Michigan, his current club, by $70,000 per month in just seven months. That's $840,000 yearly with twelve-month agreements.
When Jim was asked how he accomplished these amazing numbers, he replied:
- "I teach my teams how to create a strong relationship quickly with everyone they tour. The first impression is key to making or breaking the sale."
- "I give my teams twenty solid gold standards on tour that, if followed and done correctly, will help them have a 65 percent closing rate on the first visit! Imagine getting almost seven sales when you go on ten tours!"
- "I teach my teams how to get a minimum of five referrals on each sale, guaranteed!"
- "My teams are trained on powerful prospecting standards, both in and out of the club daily, which will generate large numbers of qualified prospects."
- "I give my sales teams a powerful corporate program called CorpFit. Offering corporates this program can generate hundreds of sales in a short period of time!"
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Martin's engrossing book is an invaluable resource for current and aspiring health club membership sales professionals.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase"How to Master the Art of Selling Health Club Memberships" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
