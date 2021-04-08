GOSHEN, Ind., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norman Ross, B.S., D.C., a Chiropractor, who with his wife and her brother, have adjusted patients for over 52 years, has completed his new book "Saints or Quacks? An Exposition of the Good and the Bad of the History, Education, and Practice of Chiropractic": a gripping and potent expository book on the study of Chiropractic, showing how altering the field will enhance their status. The author wants Chiropractors to adjust more of the country and world's population. Ultimately, the field has not been increasing as rapidly as Dr. Ross believes possible.
Dr. Ross writes, "I hope this book will give you new perceptions about the Chiropractic profession, some of its good points and some of its not so good. Many of you are suffering and have nowhere to turn to find an answer. Chiropractic has helped millions of people who found no solution elsewhere. You should have an opportunity to have a Chiropractor evaluate you to see if Chiropractic can help you. I hope that you can find a Chiropractor that loves to adjust and is willing to try to help all situations regardless of the condition or the financial ability to pay. There is no reason you should not have the opportunity to live a long, happy, pain free life like my uncle Gene."
"Going to the chiropractor should be a fun and easy task. Uncle Gene went to Old Doc Shay, who was quite a talker; he would tell about his days in the New York Yankees farm system. Dr. Shay was an up-and-coming baseball player and was only a season away from making the big time with the Yankees. Like many athletes, an injury occurred that laid him flat on his back for too long to get back into the baseball routine. After standard medical methods of pills, and when more pills failed, he finally went to a Chiropractor. He had his hips aligned, his sacrum leveled, and his lower spine straightened, which got him back on his feet. He was so impressed with his turnaround that he decided to go to chiropractic school so he could help others who found themselves in a similar plight."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Ross' enlightening tale informs readers of the benefits and setbacks of chiropractic. Dr. Ross explains that Chiropractors need to change their current system in order to benefit the world and to increase the number of patients that they help.
Dr. Ross offers numerous solutions to facilitate increased participation in the world's only drug-free form of healthcare. Chiropractors have the knowledge and ability to improve the health status of the world. All they need is the desire and their two hands to get the job done.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Saints or Quacks" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
