AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Leonard Perlmutter, originator of National Conscience Month and author of the new book, YOUR CONSCIENCE, most of us regularly become blind to the Truth when dealing with certain powerful emotional triggers, and we act out of fear, anger, and selfish desire. This handicap arises because 98 percent of humanity hasn't yet been taught how to use the power of the Conscience as a reliable tool for examining our thoughts and making rewarding decisions.
Perlmutter's new book, YOUR CONSCIENCE, offers readers an easy-to-understand introduction to the human mind. But why should you care? Why is this book different? And why is an understanding of the mind, and the role of the Conscience, so critical in this moment? Because, as Mr. Perlmutter tells us, "It's only when you understand how your mind works that you can learn to use it differently. And as we continue to grapple with the COVID pandemic, the most politically divisive environment since the Civil War, and the climate crisis (to name just a few of our most serious challenges), it has never been more clear that we need to think differently."
This short, profound book can help. It offers simple tools to access our unlimited wisdom and creativity, tools we never learned in any level of our schooling. Imagine the potential for renewal if an entire generation gained the confidence to know what's to be done and what's not to be done in every moment, no matter what the challenge. This is the real, practical freedom that comes from a reliance on the Conscience.
YOUR CONSCIENCE can be adapted for students in middle school through advanced graduate degrees, as well as for adult education programs in community centers, cultural institutions, places of worship, and other educational venues. The book has been endorsed by educator Tara Brach, Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD, and others.
"YOUR CONSCIENCE, The Key to Unlock Limitless Wisdom and Creativity and Solve All of Life's Challenges" by Leonard Perlmutter with Jenness Cortez Perlmutter; AMI Publishers; First Edition; Nonfiction; Self-Help and Personal Growth; Release Date: September 7, 2021; Paperback: $14.95 ISBN 9780975375266.
Available: amazon.com, bn.com, americanmeditation.org, and other national booksellers.
Author: Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) is the founder of The American Meditation Institute and originator of National Conscience Month. Mr. Perlmutter's first book, The Heart and Science of Yoga® was endorsed by Dean Ornish MD, Dr. Oz, and Bernie Siegel MD. Over the past 26 years, he has served on the faculties of the New England Institute of Ayurvedic Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts and the International Himalayan Yoga Teachers Association in Calgary, Canada. He has taught workshops on the benefits of the conscience, meditation and Yoga Science at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, The New York Times forum on Yoga, the Commonwealth Club of California, the UConn School of Medicine, Washington University Medical School, University of Colorado Medical School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Association of Graduates. Since 2009, Leonard's Foundation Course on Yoga Science has been certified for continuing medical education credits by the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association.
