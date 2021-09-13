VAIL, Colo., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Christie Somes and psychologist Gerald D. Alpern, Ph.D., have published a powerful and compassionate resource for people who have experienced sexual abuse that also serves as an educational tool for those who work with victims, such as educators, social workers, law enforcement, and healthcare professionals.
In "Meet Carey Jones: Healing and Support for Survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse and Practical Help for Parents and Educators," Somes unpacks her experience being sexually abused as a child and shares with readers her journey to recovery through therapy and support groups. The title "Meet Carey Jones" is based on Somes' childhood imaginary friend. Carey Jones represents love, guidance, and acceptance for children who are victims of sexual abuse.
Designed as a roadmap for abuse survivors and those in a position to support them, Somes' narrative offers a well-researched overview of how abuse occurs, its common effects, and how to get help for oneself or a child in one's care. Somes' book includes contributions from Dr. Alpern, a clinical and developmental psychologist, and two social workers specializing in human sexuality and child abuse. "Meet Carey Jones" also provides cited written sources about trauma and healing.
"The book approaches the topic of childhood sexual abuse in a straightforward, intellectual way, avoiding alarmist tropes or exploitative accounts," a Kirkus reviewer wrote about the book. "Much of the information here is presented as learned through Somes' therapy, but facts and figures are still well cited. … Personal tragedy informs a valuable and meticulous guide to dealing with childhood sexual trauma."
Ultimately, Somes' book presents simple, science-backed techniques to help survivors repair their nervous system and get back in touch with their inner child. "Meet Carey Jones" crucially highlights a need to circumvent the shame and silence that frequently accompanies abuse. The resources provided in the book can also be applied in the wake of other traumatic life experiences, such as domestic violence, financial abuse, and divorce, and it shares helpful tips on selecting a therapist.
About the authors
Christie Somes is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse that she experienced from ages 4-5 years old. This abuse caused her debilitating emotional, mental, and physical pain. In her book, "Meet Carey Jones," Somes shares her healing journey to help inspire others, who have been sexually abused as a child and to bring about understanding, learning, and healing in their lives. Somes is an entrepreneur, certified yoga instructor, and avid hiker. She currently resides with her husband on their ranch in Colorado, and above all else, she enjoys spending time with family and friends. To learn more, please visit http://www.meetcareyjones.com or connect with the author on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Gerald D. Alpern, Ph.D., is an expert in the field of clinical and developmental psychology and a former professor at Indiana University Medical School. He created the "Developmental Profile" series, used throughout many countries for more than 30 years, which evaluates children's development. As Somes' therapist, he helped her heal from being sexually abused as a child. His last book, "Vets for Vets," is based on his hands-on work with the traumas of returning veterans. His contributions to "Meet Carey Jones" reflect his extensive clinical experience helping others to heal from childhood traumas.
