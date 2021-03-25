NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.B. Le'Deach, a US military veteran, Harley Davidson enthusiast, and owner of three cats who has been happily married since 2003, has completed his new book "Personality Disorder Not Otherwise Specified: Confessions of a Bipolar Patient": an eye-opening autobiographical reflection on his journey with a daunting diagnosis.
R. B. Le`Deach was born a Motown baby. He grew up in the Deep South in a large family of twelve. Some of them needed medication also. R. B. self-medicated with alcohol starting at the ripe young age of about twelve. R. B. had several issues at times but lived through them while he was at home with his parents. He left home at seventeen and joined the service for the next twenty-two years where his hyperactivity was a plus, but the drinking got worse and worse. Over the next forty years, he would become a professional drunk driver, able to fool anyone while moving from point A to point B. Home life, school life, love life, professional life, and married life all got covered, coming from the twisted mind of a bipolar individual. It wasn't until five years after his exit from the service that he got on and stayed on his meds.
Published by Page Publishing, R.B. Le'Deach's engrossing book is a thought-provoking reflection on his life, career, and family through the lens of his belated bipolar disorder diagnosis.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Personality Disorder Not Otherwise Specified: Confessions of a Bipolar Patient" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing