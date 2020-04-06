PHOENIX, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When faced with uncharted times, you and your family may be all you have. "Cancer: It's Not A Death Sentence: The Story of Three Family Members And Their Fight To Defeat Cancer" is a book to help readers prepare for the unknown and shows how to stay ahead of the curve with a mental plan that no other book offers.
Over a period of eight years, three out of four members of the Suozzi family received a deadly disease diagnosis. Ross Suozzi draws from his experiences to help individuals and families tackle issues that aren't often raised by medical professionals. Suozzi advocates and gives specific recommendations for living well in light of a disease diagnosis.
"The doctors and nurses weren't there to give us special attention, coach us, or teach us everything we needed to know to survive each day," says Suozzi, "and they were most definitely not there to help us think about becoming and staying happy. They were working to keep our bodies alive, but it was up to each of us to keep our lives going."
This book will help patients and caregivers answer such questions as:
- What can I do to lower anxiety and boost my overall well-being during treatment?
- How can I clearly communicate my needs to my family and caregivers?
- Should I trust my medical team?
- Will I have to give up my savings to go through treatment?
Given that Suozzi was both a patient and a caregiver, he is able to speak to the unique concerns of both. Suozzi's account is specific about the physical, social, and emotional obstacles that arise in light of a pneumonia and a deadly diagnosis.
