WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shane Kervin, a father of two who has overcome many daunting challenges, including abuse, homelessness, addiction, and incarceration, has completed his new book "My Life Back Movement: Much More than a Book": a must-read for anyone struggling to gain control of their life.
The author writes, "Not to disrespect the many great works of art in books by authors for centuries, but other than the Bible for those who believe, never in my lifetime have I ever seen or read a more powerful life-changing tool. This work of art specializes in using easy ways to remember what you've learned. This book, which is much, much more, brings to light the darkness that has blinded the eyes of the masses for centuries. It exposes the broken human, the money racket that affects us all, and you as well! The goal is to bring about awareness and present real rehabilitation that can and will change the lives of anyone held captive, not knowing their true purpose in life, from the inmate to the depressed, from the gluttonous to those plagued by chaos, anger, or anything else that has been given power over the hearts and minds of men and women since the beginning of time."
Published by Page Publishing, Shane Kervin's engrossing book is both a cautionary and motivational tale offering a candid assessment of his own challenges and mistakes and a demonstration of the steps he took to break free of the cycle of negativity that had derailed his life for many years.
