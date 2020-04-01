BOSTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- April is Autism Awareness month and Dr. Stephen Shore, a key figure in the autism community, is speaking out on how elevating awareness for autism is more important than ever. As an autistic person, he knows better than anyone that getting consistent support can make all the difference to an autistic person's development.
Due to COVID-19, the world as we know it has been turned upside down. Children and families have been significantly impacted worldwide and millions of parents are suddenly scrambling to keep up with homeschooling. For the autism community, this crisis has caused significant disruption to children's therapy routines, which are a vital part of their development, and this can result in severe anxiety and behavioral issues. Support for parents and caregivers of autistic children is critical in this time of need.
Dr. Stephen Shore is focused on responding to this global crisis with valuable resources for the autism community. He is a professor of special education at Adelphi University where he primarily teaches and researches issues related to the autism spectrum.
"Parents, caregivers, and others supporting autistic individuals can be most helpful by maintaining routines as closely as possible, clearly communicating changes in the way the person best understands, and by taking care of yourselves," says Dr. Shore.
Since 1996, Dr. Shore has been an advocate for improving the lives and potential of those on the autism spectrum. He has delivered over 1,000 presentations in over 50 countries, supporting his mission "to make fulfilling and productive lives the rule rather than the exception for people on the autism spectrum. Autism is a culture that deserves to be celebrated."
Dr. Shore provides information and resources, such as videos and presentations, on his website: www.drstephenshore.com. He is also a primary contributor to Learn Autism, an app-based autism resource platform that is launching at the end of April.
About Dr. Stephen Shore
Stephen Shore is an autistic person, a professor of special education at Adelphi University in Boston, Massachusetts, and serves on the board of Autism Speaks - as one of the first two autistic board members in its history.
He has written and co-authored books and articles related to the autism spectrum, including Understanding Autism for Dummies, part of the critically acclaimed "for Dummies" series, Beyond the Wall: Personal Experiences with Autism and Asperger Syndrome and Ask and Tell: Self-advocacy and Disclosure for People on the Autism Spectrum.
For further information on Stephen Shore and his latest ventures into autism advocacy, please visit www.drstephenshore.com.
Dr. Stephen Shore is available for press interviews via Skype.
