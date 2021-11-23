FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALP strives to give hope, support, and paths of progress for children and their families living with autism and related disorders. With their vast network of community partnerships and ever-growing list of accepted insurances, families can receive quality support. Furthermore, ALP is able to reach a wider range of children in need of services by accepting Medicaid reimbursement, often allowing children who have not yet received an autism diagnosis to access medically necessary services in Fort Collins. ALP believes that a tailored, comprehensive care plan with a dedicated clinical team allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible.
"We are grateful to have the opportunity to continue expanding our services in Colorado. Our continued mission is to provide families with the highest level of clinical expertise to facilitate significant and sustainable improvement for the individuals and families we service," said Gina T. Chang, Ph.D., BCBA-D, CEO of ALP.
ALP is a national leader in the special needs field for over 30 years. They are headquartered in Pasadena, CA, employs over 280 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and has a total workforce of 3,000, including Behavior Technicians providing in-home and in-clinic ABA-based care across the country. Services include: Applied Behavioral Analysis and additionally offer speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. Treatment is now offered in 19 states including California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
