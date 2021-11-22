HICKORY, N.C., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autism Learning Partners (ALP) strives to give hope, support, and paths of progress for children and their families living with autism and related disorders. With their vast network of community partnerships and ever-growing list of accepted insurances, families can receive quality support. In Hickory, ALP is committed to connecting with local pediatricians and psychologists to discuss the importance of early diagnosis and intervention. ALP believes that a tailored, comprehensive care plan with a dedicated clinical team allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible.
"Our staff are committed to supporting individuals and the families we serve to live more fulfilling lives. The ongoing collaboration with community partners has been instrumental in sustaining this success across environments," said Gina T. Chang, Ph.D., BCBA-D, CEO of ALP.
ALP is a national leader in the special needs field for over 30 years. They are headquartered in Pasadena, CA, employs over 280 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and has a total workforce of 3,000, including Behavior Technicians providing in-home and in-clinic ABA-based care across the country. Services include: Applied Behavioral Analysis and additionally offer speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. Treatment is now offered in 19 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
To learn more about Autism Learning Partners and its services, please visit AutismLearningPartners.com.
