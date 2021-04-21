MESA, Ariz., Apr. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexington Services today announced its expansion into Utah. Founded by Harrison Rogers, the company brings nearly 10 years of history serving the autism community in Arizona. Now Lexington Services will be expanding to provide autism services in Utah, starting with in-home services and expanding to therapy and education in the future.
Utah local James Stubbs will lead the expansion as CEO of Lexington Services Utah.
Stubbs graduated with an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and received his undergraduate degree at Brigham Young University.
"I couldn't be more excited to have James leading our Utah expansion. He has a stellar track record of helping grow mission-driven organizations of different sizes," Rogers said. "Most importantly he has a passion for our specific mission and the families we serve. I can't think of a better partner for this phase."
When Rogers and Stubbs first met in 2020 to discuss the potential expansion, Stubbs immediately was excited about the idea of serving individuals and their families who often find themselves underserved in our society.
"Throughout my career and education, I have come to recognize that business is one of the best vehicles to positively impact not only our world as a whole, but also the lives of individuals" said Stubbs. "Lexington Services has a strong track record of providing successful services to those with autism spectrum disorder and developmental disabilities, and I am excited to carry on its reputation to Utah."
Available In-Home Services
Lexington Services is currently contracted with the Division of Services for People with Disabilities (DSPD) to provide in-home services in Utah, starting in Utah County with plans to increase presence in Davis and Salt Lake counties in the near future. Services that will be offered include:
- Respite: provides relief to the Person's usual caregiver
- Companion Services: one-on-one non-medical care, support, socialization, and supervision, including assistance with daily household tasks and accessing community services and resources
- Personal Assistance Services: personal assistance and supportive services specific to the needs of the Person, including daily living care
While Lexington Services will begin with these in-home services listed above, we are currently adding ABA Therapy soon. Lexington Services Utah is also a member of the Utah Association of Community Services, a non-profit organization "with over 40 member agencies in Utah [that] serve over 5,000 people with developmental and other types of disabilities in over 400 locations throughout Utah."
For more information regarding Lexington Services Utah, please contact utahinfo@lexingtonservices.com or visit http://www.lexingtonservices.com/utah.
About Lexington Services
Lexington Services has always been rooted in passion and service. Harrison Rogers founded Lexington with the simple goal of improving the quality of life for his sister. Driven by his vision of a venue for her to learn and excel through understanding her autism, Harrison created a place for people who learn differently. Lexington was designed to provide a better quality of life for individuals "So They Can" and continue to operate based upon that goal today. Today Lexington services both Arizona and Utah with plans to expand into more states in the future.
Media Contact
Megan Dean, HJR Global, +1 480.565.8987, megan@hjrglobal.com
SOURCE Lexington Services