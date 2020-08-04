OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 4, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- Nemechek Technologies, LLC announced publication of a peer-reviewed article in Applied Psychology titled, "Autism Spectrum Disorder Symptoms Improve with Combination Therapy Directed at Improving Gut Microbiota and Reducing Inflammation." The article by Patrick Nemechek D.O., describes unparalleled results in the treatment of autism.
Autism spectrum disorders are strongly associated with an abnormal gut biome and high levels of inflammatory cytokines. Dr. Nemechek's regimen, known as the Nemechek Protocol®, reduces production of propionic acid in the gut and controls inflammation in the brain.
Propionic acid alters brain physiology and can be reduced by including inulin fiber in the diet. A chiccory root fiber, inulin is commonly found in children's fiber gummies. Children 10 years old and older, and those who do not respond to inulin, may require a course of a non-absorbable antibiotic, Rifaximin, to reduce propionic acid.
Inflammation in the brain is reduced by addition of high-DHA fish oil and pure olive oil to the diet with elimination of inflammatory omega-6 oils found in many foods. Reducing inflammation permits the natural healing processes necessary for normal childhood development.
Additional anti-inflammatory action is achieved by vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) in which a mild electrical current is applied to the vagus nerve by an electrode clip that fits comfortably on the ear. Stimulation of the vagus nerve signals the body to block production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. When used as directed, Nemechek Technologies' Vitality Smartcable is taVNS is safe and simple to use.
About Nemechek Technologies, LLC
Founded in 2019, Nemechek Technologies, LLC is a manufacturer of bio-electronic medicine. Its first product, the Vitality Smartcable, is the first VNS neuromodulator that runs on your smartphone.
With 20 years' experience as an HIV physician and researcher, Dr. Nemechek was awarded U.S. Patent No. 10,335,396 for his method of using vagus nerve stimulation to lower inflammation and reverse autonomic nervous system damage. The Nemechek Protocol®, which focuses on the reduction of chronic inflammation, includes the use of transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation. Dr. Nemechek has treated more than 1,000 patients with vagus nerve stimulation therapy over the past ten years at his clinic near Phoenix, Ariz.
