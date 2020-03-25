EDMONTON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ) announced that it has temporarily suspended certain operations at its dealerships in New Brunswick, Quebec and Illinois in response to the orders of applicable governments to close non-essential businesses as a result of COVID-19.
The essential businesses that are permitted to continue operations differ by province or state:
- In our New Brunswick dealership and eight dealerships in Illinois, we will continue with service operations and limited sales operations.
- In Quebec, our four dealerships continue with limited service operations.
- In Ontario, although the provincial government has also ordered the closure of non-essential businesses, our seven dealerships are considered essential businesses and will continue to fully operate.
AutoCanada will continue to support customers with their vehicle servicing and purchasing requirements in this rapidly evolving environment, and customers are encouraged to contact their local dealership as needed.
Since the outset of the COVID-19 situation, the Company has carefully followed the most current direction of government and related health agencies in our operating policies and procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers and employees. AutoCanada will actively monitor developments in respect of COVID-19 and governmental requirements and take actions as required.
