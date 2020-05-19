DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market By Type (Systemic, Organ-Specific), By Sex (Male, Female), By Age, By Factors (Diet, Genetics, Environmental agents), By Diagnosis, By Types of Treatment, By Product, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 4 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period.
The key factor driving the growth of autoimmune disease diagnostics market is surging investment in the healthcare sector. Additionally, growing cases of autoimmune diseases is further anticipated to bode well for the growth of autoimmune disease diagnostics market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, increasing government support in terms of providing funds is projected to bolster the market growth through 2025. Moreover, growing implementation of lab automation technologies in developing nations such as U.S. and Europe are further aiding the market growth.
The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented based on type, sex, age, factors, diagnosis, types of treatment, product, end-user, region and company. Based on product, the market can be segmented into kits and assays, reagents and instruments. Out of which, the kits and assays segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well. This growth can be accredited to increasing adoption of kits and assays in hospitals and clinical laboratories. Moreover, increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases coupled with growing requirement for fast results, is expected to boost the growth of the segment in the upcoming years.
Major players operating in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market include Siemens, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Grifols, Trinity Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inova Diagnostics, Hycor Biomedical, Euroimmun, Protagen, Roche, Quest Diagnostics, Hemagen Diagnostics, Aesku Diagnostics, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly, Bayer, etc. The companies operating in autoimmune disease diagnostics market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to survive the highly competitive industry.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market based on type, sex, age, factors, diagnosis, types of treatment, product, end-user, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market.
- To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Type (Systemic, Organ-specific (Localized))
4.2.2. By Sex (Male, Female)
4.2.3. By Age (0-15, 15-44, 44+)
4.2.4. By Factors (Diet, Genetics, Environmental agents)
4.2.5. By Diagnosis (Antinuclear antibody test (ANR), Autoantibody test, CBC (Complete Blood Count), Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, C-reactive protein (CRP), Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), Urinalysis, Imaging test, Biopsy)
4.2.6. By Types of Treatment (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), Immune-suppressing drugs, Hormone replacement therapy, Physical therapy, Blood transfusion, Plasma Exchange, Others)
4.2.7. By Product (Kits and assays, Reagents, Instruments)
4.2.8. By End-User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic laboratories, Others)
4.2.9. By Company (2019)
4.2.10. By Region
4.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5. Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Outlook
6. Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Outlook
7. North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Outlook
8. South America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Outlook
9. Middle East & Africa Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competition Outlook
12.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
12.2.1. Siemens
12.2.2. Abbott
12.2.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.2.4. Pfizer
12.2.5. Johnson & Johnson
12.2.6. Grifols
12.2.7. Trinity Biotech
12.2.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.2.9. Inova Diagnostics
12.2.10. Hycor Biomedical
12.2.11. Euroimmun
12.2.12. Protagen
12.2.13. Roche
12.2.14. Quest Diagnostics
12.2.15. Hemagen Diagnostics
12.2.16. Aesku Diagnostics
12.2.17. Sanofi
12.2.18. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
12.2.19. Eli Lilly
12.2.20. Bayer
