DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market By Cell Processing Steps, Scale of Operations, End Users and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market: Focus on Apheresis, Expansion, Harvest, Fill/Finish, Cryopreservation, Thawing, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems. The study also features a detailed analysis of key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential of the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems. Based on various parameters, such as number of cell therapies under development, expected pricing, likely adoption rates, and potential cost saving opportunities from different automated and closed cell processing systems, we have developed informed estimates of the evolution of the market, over the period 2020-2030.
Advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), such as cell therapies and gene therapies, have revolutionized the healthcare sector. Over the past two decades, more than 30 ATMPs have been approved. Moreover, according to a recent report (published by The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine), over 1,050 clinical trials are currently being conducted by over 1,000 companies, worldwide, focused on the evaluation of cell and gene therapies.
However, despite the numerous advances in this field, there are certain challenges that need to be addressed in order to achieve commercial success. For instance, the current cell therapy manufacturing process is labor-intensive, time consuming and costly. Further, the production of most of these specialized therapeutic products requires manual labor and are typically carried out discretely (open processing), thereby, rendering the processes difficult to scale-up, with high risk of contamination.
Another concern faced by cell and gene therapy manufacturers is batch-to-batch variability, given that even a minor change in the production protocol can affect the quality of the resulting product. Consequently, cell therapies are exorbitantly priced, ranging from USD 300,000 to USD 500,000 per dose.
Experts believe that some of the existing challenges related to cell therapy manufacturing can be addressed through the adoption of automated and closed cell processing systems. These solutions have been demonstrated to be capable of enabling stakeholders to manage various aspects of the cell therapy manufacturing process efficiently, while complying to global regulatory standards. Other benefits of such systems include reduced risk of contamination, optimum utilization of facility and resources, limited in-process variation and consistent product quality.
Further, the use of such automated systems enable significant reductions (in the range of 40% to 90%) in labor costs. In recent years, the cost saving potential of these systems, coupled to their ability to streamline and simplify the complex cell therapy processing (from initial cell collection till final formulation), has effectively captured the interest of several stakeholders engaged in this domain. Given the growing demand for cost-effective, personalized medicine, coupled to the benefits of automated and closed systems, we believe that this niche market is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.
Key Questions Answered
- Which are the popular automated and closed systems commonly used for cell therapy processing?
- Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this domain?
- What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
- Which players are likely to be potential partners of automated and closed system providers?
- What is the current and likely future cost saving opportunities associated with use of automated and closed systems for cell therapy processing?
- What are the key trends within the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Context and Background
3.2. Cell Therapies
3.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing
3.4. Key Challenges Associated with Manufacturing Cell Therapies
3.5. Overview of Automated and Closed Cell Processing Systems
3.5.1. Need for Automated and Closed Cell Processing in Cell Therapy Manufacturing
3.5.2. Advantages and Affiliated Challenges
3.6. Key Growth Drivers and Roadblocks
3.7. Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems: Overall Market Landscape
4.3. Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems: Developer Landscape
5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Assumptions/Key Parameters
5.3. Methodology
5.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis
6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1 Chapter Overview
6.2 Cytiva
6.3. Pall
6.4. Terumo BCT
6.5 ThermoGenesis
7. PARTNERSHIPS
7.1 Chapter Overview
7.2. Partnership Models
7.3. Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems: Recent Partnerships
8. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES IN AUTOMATED AND CLOSED CELL THERAPY PROCESSING SYSTEMS DOMAIN
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Initiatives Undertaken by Big Pharma Players
8.2.1. Initiatives Undertaken by AbbVie
8.2.2. Initiatives Undertaken by Bristol Myers Squibb
8.2.3. Initiatives Undertaken by Gilead Sciences
8.2.4. Initiatives Undertaken by GlaxoSmithKline
8.2.5. Initiatives Undertaken by Johnson & Johnson
8.2.6. Initiatives Undertaken by Novartis
8.2.7. Initiatives Undertaken by Roche
8.2.8. Initiatives Undertaken by Sanofi
8.2.9. Initiatives Undertaken by Takeda Pharmaceutical
8.2.10. Summary of Big Pharma Initiatives
9. LIKELY PARTNER
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems: Potential Strategic Partners for Cell Therapy Development
9.3.1. Dendritic Cell Therapy
9.3.2. Stem Cell Therapy
9.3.3. T-cell Therapy
9.3.4. Natural Killer Cell Therapy
9.4. Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems: Potential Strategic Partners for Cell Therapy Manufacturing
9.4.1. Dendritic Cell Therapy
9.4.2. Stem Cell Therapy,
9.4.3. T-cell Therapy
9.4.4. Natural Killer Cell Therapy
10. CASE STUDY: COST BENEFIT ANALYSIS USING PARTIALLY AUTOMATED AND FULLY AUTOMATED SYSTEMS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Comparative Analysis of Manual, Partially Automated and Fully Automated Cell Processing Systems
10.3. Likely Cost Saving Potential for Kymriah
10.4. Likely Cost Saving Potential for Yescarata
10.5. Cost Saving Potential of Fully Automated Processing Systems: Regional Trends
10.6. Concluding Remarks
11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
11.3. Overall Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market, 2020-2030
12. CONCLUSION
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Key Takeaways
13. INTERVIEW/SURVEY TRANSCRIPT(S)
14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANISTIONS
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3e1u4o
