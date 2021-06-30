TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In early 2020, it was difficult to imagine what would be achieved in laboratories across the globe as the pressure to increase testing capacity and understand the viral lineages of SARS-CoV-2 grew exponentially.
Register for this 3-part webinar, during which there will be presentations from researchers who have transformed their labs, expanded their teams, and implemented automation to show what can be expected for the future of pathogen surveillance.
The three segments include conversations about:
- Creating and Adapting our Public Health Laboratory in COVID-19
- Mosquito HV genomics and Dragonfly Discovery Enable a COVID-seq Project at UF ICBR
- The future of pathogen surveillance
Join Jennifer Toner, Laboratory Supervisor, The George Washington University, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Public Health Laboratory; Yanping Zhang, Scientific Director, ICBR (Interdisciplinary Center of Biotechnology Research) at University of Florida; and Paul Lomax, Product Manager, SPT Labtech in a live webinar on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Automation and Pathogen Surveillance: Scaling Up.
