SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a confusing and frightening world these days with COVID-19 making headlines planet-wide.
Are you waking up every morning to check the news for answers about COVID-19? Are you frustrated by the lack of tests, inaccurate reporting and contradictory information? Are you exhausted from trying to find truth amidst click-bait, political grandstanding and outright deception?
Then we have some real answers for you.
Go to http://www.drdianawright.com/COVID-19 to download our COVID-19 White Paper, absolutely FREE. Contained therein, you will find answers to questions such as:
- What can I do to enhance my immune system?
- What can my family do to fight off a virus?
- What should I do if I have been exposed to COVID-19?
- What steps can I take to ensure my family will be ready for what comes next?
Dr. Diana is also available for interview or comment on any health-related topics, including the coronavirus.
As more information becomes available, we will be updating our COVID-19 information section but for now, our FREE COVID-19 White Paper is a fantastic place to begin empowering yourself with knowledge. Read the health solutions that no one else is talking about!
Dr. Diana Wright is a naturopath, author, entrepreneur, and cancer survivor who loves sharing her knowledge with others. Dr. Diana is available for interviews on a myriad of subjects, including her film or any health-related concerns such as COVID-19.
