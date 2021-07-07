KATY, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalon Dental Group will be hosting a grand opening celebration event that will take place at the new location, 4030 FM 1463, Suite 103 in Katy, TX. Starting at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 10th, 2021, guests will be treated to food from Ñecas Mexican Restaurant and Jeremiah's Italian Ice, live DJ entertainment, a bounce castle, face painting, balloon animals and giveaways, as well as have the option to tour the brand-new office space.
Avalon Dental Group Katy welcomes patients of all ages, providing excellence in dentistry for the entire family, with friendly, personalized care. The new office offers a wide variety of oral health care services, ranging from general, pediatric, sedation, restorative and cosmetic dentistry to orthodontic care from a board-certified orthodontist. The skilled dental team is committed to providing high-quality, cutting-edge treatments, offering a wide menu of services ranging from routine cleanings and beautiful, natural-looking smile makeovers to restorative options. Avalon Dental Group, provides the latest in advanced technology and modern amenities to ensure patient comfort and offers convenient scheduling options, insurance and financing assistance and a stress-free experience.
"We are so excited to be new members of the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and Katy- Fulshear Area Chamber of Commerce and provide the community with excellence in dentistry. Our professional team is ready to offer patients the positive and rewarding dental experience they deserve," says Principal Dentist Dr. Marcus Bitters.
More About Avalon Dental Group Katy:
Dr. Marcus Bitter received his bachelor's degree in Biology at Bethany Lutheran College in Minnesota. He then received a scholarship from the United States Navy to attend the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, where he completed his Doctor of Dental Medicine. Dr. Bitter is Invisalign certified and has special interests in esthetics and dental sleep medicine.
Dr. Sara Abedini completed her specialty in orthodontics at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) where she graduated with honors and awards in both the clinical and academic research fields. Before starting her journey at UCLA, she earned her PhD from the Department of Orthodontics and Craniofacial Developmental Biology at Hiroshima University, Japan. She is a proud Diplomat of the American Board of Orthodontics as well as an affiliate member in the Edward H. Angle Society.
Dr. Michel Azer completed his training at Boston University in periodontology and advanced dental implant surgery. Dr. Azer is a board certified periodontist and dental implant specialist. Dr. Azer specializes in cosmetic implant dentistry, full mouth reconstruction surgeries and treatment of gum disease. He is also a member of The Greater Houston Dental Society, Texas Dental Association, American Dental Association board, American Academy of Implant Dentistry and a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology.
For more information on the services offered at Avalon Dental Group in Sugarland call (281) 240-5559 or in Katy, TX, please call (832) 789-1997, and visit http://www.avalondg.com.
