RENO, Nev., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Status as an accredited organization means Avance Plastic Surgery has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC. Avance Plastic Surgery is the only dedicated plastic surgery facility in Northern Nevada to earn this prestigious accreditation.
Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, located at 5570 Longley Lane, Suite A, in Reno, Nevada, is one of the foremost plastic surgery institutes of its kind. The practice offers cutting-edge technology, advanced surgical procedures and a full range of aesthetic facial and body treatments. Avance Plastic Surgery Institute's in-office operating room is proud to now be accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAHC). The AAAHC is a nationally recognized, independent and not-for-profit organization that examines health care institutions and awards accreditation to those who meet its high standards. Accreditation by the AAAHC is a patient's assurance that Avance Plastic Surgery Institute has made certain that surgery is conducted under conditions that are as safe as any accredited hospital. The clinic's accreditation shows that the AAAHC's independent team of health care professionals has closely scrutinized the facility and practices and has found that Avance Plastic Surgery Institute meets its rigorous standards for quality health care services. AAAHC accreditation is voluntary, and it represents Dr. Erez Dayan's high level of dedication to providing the best patient care.
World-renowned cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Erez Dayan offers a wide variety of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, as well as aesthetic enhancements, at Avance Plastic Surgery Institute in Reno, NV. From cosmetic procedures such as facelifts, breast augmentations, rhinoplasty and tummy tucks, to more customized, unique treatments such as radiofrequency or ultrasound skin tightening, MOHS reconstruction and fat transfer, Dr. Dayan applies an industrious, precision-based approach to his practice, utilizing the latest technology available.
"Receiving AAAHC accreditation reflects our commitment to excellence. It also challenges us to continually discover new ways to better serve patients and give them the best possible care," says Dr. Erez Dayan
Dr. Erez Dayan is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, author and researcher. He completed his training at the elite Harvard Plastic Surgery Program before going on to achieve a fellowship in aesthetic surgery at the world-class Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Dr. Dayan is an active international educator, key opinion leader and lecturer. Over the past 10 years, he has published and presented his work on over 150 occasions, not only in the United States but also in China, Taiwan, the Middle East, Europe and South America.
