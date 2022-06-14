Avaneer Health today announced that Joseph Rostock has joined the executive team at Avaneer Health as Chief Operating Officer.
CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avaneer Health, a fully interoperable, participant-based network developed for and by the healthcare industry, today announced that Joseph "Joe" Rostock has joined the executive team at Avaneer Health as Chief Operating Officer.
Rostock will lead the engineering, infrastructure, client integration and operations teams. He will oversee the development of Avaneer solutions, client integrations with the Avaneer Network and the launch of client solutions on the Avaneer Solution Exchange, a marketplace for innovators with solutions that would benefit from connections with payers and providers.
"Joe has built technology infrastructure, processes, and teams for rapidly-scaling healthcare companies and he understands the challenges of data fluidity in our industry today," said Stuart Hanson, CEO of Avaneer Health. "We're excited to add another leader to our team that shares our passion for improving care experiences while reducing complex administrative processes. He is a seasoned healthcare industry expert and brings an impressive reputation for unlocking and optimizing technology solutions and operations."
"Avaneer Health is well on its way to transforming healthcare so the industry can become truly interoperable," said Rostock. "I am honored to help lead the effort to build a blockchain-enabled network for healthcare that will enable providers, payers and patients to share administrative and clinical data with confidence, trust and transparency."
Rostock joins Avaneer Health from Allscripts, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President, Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. He has also held several executive positions at ComScore, Verizon Communications and Inovalon, where he was responsible for designing and growing tech products and services across business lines.
