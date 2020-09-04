Avanos_Logo.jpg

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that it would present at the following two virtual investor conferences in September:

Conference: Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Mon., Sept. 14 at approximately 5 p.m. ET
Speaker: Joe Woody, Chief Executive Officer

Conference: Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Thurs., Sept. 17 at approximately 8 a.m. ET
Speaker: Michael Greiner, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical:
Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

