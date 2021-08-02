CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avante Health Solutions is pleased to announce it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier to provide refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment.

Effective July 1, 2021, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Avante's unparalleled selection of refurbished MRI, CT, PET/CT, Cath and Ultrasound equipment. In addition, Premier members have access to Avante's vast library of training videos and technical support services.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Avante Health Solutions

Avante is a single source provider of medical, surgical, diagnostic imaging, and radiation oncology equipment, including sales, service, repair, parts, refurbishing, and installation. Avante is making it easier and more affordable for every hospital, clinic, and medical practice to have the very best equipment, supplies and service. For more information, visit avantehs.com.

