RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. Stubblefield is scheduled to present on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. (ET). The live webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of the company's website at www.avantorsciences.com

