ATLANTA, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveanna Healthcare ("Aveanna"), a leading home healthcare company, today announced the launch of Aveanna Wellness, a new service that provides onsite wellness and screening for corporations [in over 200 locations] across 23 states. This new corporate service utilizes Aveanna's network of 30,000 highly-trained nurses to provide CDC and state-specific recommended on-site temperature screenings and is working to offer additional services for businesses, including testing and vaccinations, among other offerings. Workplace safety is a top priority across the nation and Aveanna Wellness can help businesses prevent the spread of COVID-19 and contribute to safer working environments.
Through the Aveanna Wellness division, Aveanna can help companies navigate a post COVID-19 world by working with them to establish a safe working environment. These include secure clinics providing:
- OSHA and HIPAA compliant temperature screening clinics using non-invasive infrared thermometers;
- Consultation on COVID-19 related protocols;
- Advice on return-to-work guidelines;
- Supplemental staff support to ensure adherence to state specific regulations / mandates; and
- Other services as needed and required.
Temperature checks are a proven way to reduce exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, and new clearances from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) allow companies to implement these CDC recommended screenings. Aveanna Wellness can help companies to effectively implement procedures and policies consistent with state and federal guidelines, as well as adhere to EEOC, CDC, and workers' compensation requirements.
"Many companies have turned to us to help them reduce the risk of workers' comp claims while at the same time giving their employees peace of mind," said Mark Bush, President, Northeast Region at Aveanna. "Screening can also prevent their physical workspaces from being contaminated by COVID-19. Work stoppages are extremely costly, as is the expense of sanitizing an entire building or warehouse. The ultimate goal of our program is to ensure a safe work environment in the first place."
This new service builds on Aveanna's long history of providing seamless in-home care for families across the country, and will bring the same high level of personal care to businesses. Aveanna Wellness is ideal for warehouses, offices, and retail or manufacturing settings and Aveanna nurses can be available to staff clinics 24/7.
"The workplace is changing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aveanna has the experience, commitment, and clinical expertise to help businesses adapt to today's new safety requirements," said Jason Owen, President of Operations at Aveanna. "Our company has been dedicated to employee safety throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and I am excited to bring that capability to other companies."
For more information, visit aveannawellness.com or email wellness@aveanna.com.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna Healthcare is a leading provider of home healthcare. A privately-owned company, Aveanna is dedicated to providing outstanding care with compassion, quality and clinical excellence. For more information, visit www.aveanna.com.
