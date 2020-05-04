FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AViD Intellectual, Inc. (https://www.avidintellectual.com/) recently announced the expansion of its service area, offering full-service counseling and psychological services intended to partner with any existing medical practice or agency. AViD provides culturally sensitive counseling and professional psych-evaluations for public safety agencies, human services departments, adult and juvenile court service units, in addition to private practices. With more than 20 years of experience providing testing, training and counseling services for South, West and Central Florida, AViD Intellectual provides identifications and recommendations based on sound psychological science.
"We've already established the professional quality of our work throughout much of Florida; with 13 locations, covering seven different counties, in just 18 months," said AViD Founder and CEO, Dr. Candace Drummond. "Dozens of agencies and companies now depend upon us, and we are happy to provide them with the consistent, quality services they need to operate efficiently. Traditional outsourcing for these essential psychological services is not only inconvenient and time-consuming, it can also be incredibly expensive. Our scalable model becomes part of your current practice, not a referral. And an important part of our job is to integrate with your pre-existing operation; blending in, as if we've always been a part of what your company or agency offers. We become your new Psychological and Mental Health Department. Contact us today to see how we can help."
AViD Intellectual: Services Offered
With all set-up fees waived to help those struggling with the economic effects of the global pandemic, AViD Intellectual is a cost-effective, full-service psychological services provider that handles all staff allocation, supervision of services and vetting of providers. Medical practice partners enjoy a fee for service arrangement, but never pay if they do not see patients. AViD offers:
- Clinical: Individual therapy, psychological evaluations, child/adolescent behavior testing, learning disability testing, vocational evaluations.
- Consultation: Detailed program development, in-depth program evaluation, tailored staff development.
- Educational: General mental health topics, trauma treatment, child/adolescence psychopathology, stress and anxiety, cultural competency.
About AViD Intellectual, Inc.: "Your Local Psychologist"
Founded in 2017, AViD Intellectual is a full-service psychological and mental health provider that integrates seamlessly into any existing practice. AViD allows increased access to critical mental-health and psychological services by becoming an in-house provider, without partners losing income or patients to outside referrals. Learn more about how AViD can increase and grow your practice: www.AViDIntellectual.com.
