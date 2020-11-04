- Avidea's SNAP Cancer Vaccine (SNAP CV) ensures precise, programmable loading of antigens and immunostimulants in self-assembling nanoparticles optimized for T cell priming - SNAP CV delivered by the intravenous (IV) route induces a higher proportion of stem-like T cells that self-renew leading to a sustained anti-tumor response synergistic with checkpoint blockade - This Nature Immunology paper is the first publication to describe mechanistically how the route of vaccination impacts T cell self-renewal potential and treatment efficacy