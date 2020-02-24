SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences (Avidity), a privately-held biotechnology company pioneering Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), announced today that Sarah Boyce, Avidity's President and CEO, will present a company overview at two upcoming investor conferences:
- 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:30 pm ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel
- 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:30 pm ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is a privately-held biotech company pioneering Antibody-Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOC™) for treatment of rare muscle disorders and other serious diseases. AOCs combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the specificity of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics to enable more effective targeting of tissues, such as skeletal muscle, immune cells, and heart to create a pipeline of targeted oligonucleotide therapeutics. The company's lead research program addresses myotonic dystrophy type I, a disease with no approved treatment options. In April 2019, Avidity Biosciences and Eli Lilly announced a strategic partnership to utilize Avidity's AOC technology to pursue therapeutic targets initially focused on immunology and other indications. For more information, please visit www.aviditybio.com.
